South Bend Schools to close due to coronavirus

The South Bend Community School Corporation will close for at least two weeks in an effort to limit the spread of coronavirus.

From the South Bend Community School Corporation:

The South Bend Community School Corporation will close for at least two weeks, effective Tuesday, March 17, 2020, as state and local health officials work to limit the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

“We realize and acknowledge the significant impact this decision will have on our students and families,” said Superintendent Dr. Todd Cummings. “For our parents and caregivers who have to report to work, or for those who need assistance from our programs, these factors and many others were weighed heavily against our decision to close.”

We understand that closing our schools and asking our district to practice social distancing and avoidance of crowds is an important part of our obligation to our district and greater community.

While SBCSC does not currently have any confirmed cases within the district, we have decided to close our schools out of an abundance of caution. District leaders are continuously in touch with St. Joseph County Department of Health and being made aware of updates regarding COVID-19.

Please remember that this is an evolving situation. We are committed to sharing information as soon as it becomes available. As the situation evolves, we will remain in regular contact with city, state, and local officials to ensure that we have best addressed the needs of our students.

