South Bend schools superintendent talks Top 3 goals for new year

The superintendent of the South Bend Community School Corporation has three tenets on his agenda for the new year. He hopes all will ultimately help students succeed beyond the district.

2019-2020 will be Dr. Todd Cummings' first school year as the leader of South Bend schools.

"I'm energized. I'm excited. We have excited teachers in our buildings. It's going to be a great year," Cummings said.

His top focus is student literacy.

"Students need to read to themselves 20 minutes a day, they need to read out loud 10 minutes a day, and every concerned adult needs to ask a student what they're reading and share the book that they're reading as well," he explained.

Financial stability is next. Cummings said the district has some unfinished business and other goals that will require a 2020 referendum.

"We have some deferred maintenance that we need to do in our buildings. We want to raise not only certified staff salaries but noncertified staff salaries as well. We want to ensure the district is financially stable moving forward," he said.

He also wants to empower teachers, leaders and, of course, students.

Cummings plans to do this by getting out of the office and leading from the middle.

"I want to know what's going on. I want to interact with students. And we're going to make sure that teachers and principals and students have the support they need," he said.

And Cummings will continue his Talks with Todd meetings through the end of the year. Anyone can attend and ask questions.

The Talks with Todd schedule is below:

Wed., Sept. 4, 8:30 a.m. - Sunrise Cafe, 1805 Lincolnway West, South Bend

Wed., Oct. 2, 7 p.m. - General Deli, 609 E. Jefferson Boulevard, South Bend

Wed., Nov, 6, 8:30 a.m. - Martin's Supermarket, 926 Erskine Plaza, South Bend

Wed., Dec. 4, 7 p.m. - Martin's Supermarket, 2081 South Bend Ave., South Bend

