South Bend Schools coach, parent tests positive for coronavirus

From C. Todd Cummings, Ph.D., Superintendent of Schools:

Dear SBCSC staff and families,

We learned earlier today that a coach and parent within the corporation has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

This person did not require hospitalization, is quarantined, and is following all health protocols to protect others.

Please be assured that the corporation is also following all necessary precautions to ensure that any people who may have been exposed to this person are made aware and are watching for symptoms.

The impacted schools have been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected and are currently closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19. No lunch sites have been impacted by the closure.

Please help prevent the spread of this virus and only leave your home when absolutely necessary.

Sincerely,

C. Todd Cummings, Ph.D.

Superintendent of Schools