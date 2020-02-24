South Bend School Corp's aviation program classroom unveiled

A new airport classroom available to South Bend students was unveiled Monday.

It's part of the aviation and flight operations program offered through the South Bend Community School Corporation. In the program, students will be able to get real-life experience at South Bend International Airport.

Students will learn to fly using the Federal Aviation Administration-approved Redbird flight simulator and can also gain in-air experience with instruction from certified pilots.

"Students will be here every day," Superintendent Dr. Todd Cummings said. "It's a normal part of their classroom experience in our aviation program. We believe this is just one of several on-site classroom programs that we're going to be unrolling in the next few years."

At the completion of the program, students can test for their private pilot's license or graduate with credits toward a technical certificate.

