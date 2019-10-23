South Bend School Corporation officially rolls out new food service

South Bend students are now eating better food, thanks to a new food service vendor.

Chartwells officially took over in the school corporation this week, the changes coming after food shortages in three schools last month .

Chartwells provides fresh, homemade food for breakfast, lunch and some take-home options.

The new food service allows kids to have an abundant amount of fresh and healthy options for their meals.

"All we've been getting is great feedback,” said Superintendent Dr. Todd Cummings. “Feedback from parents, feedback from students. Parents are really grateful that we took their input and we switched up food.”

And there's an app called “Nutri Slice” that lets parents and students view the menu each day, along with the nutritional information on the food being served.

