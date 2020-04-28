South Bend School Corporation holds virtual town hall

The Superintendent of the South Bend Community School Corporation, is holding a virtual town hall to answer questions about the upcoming referendum.

If you're interested, all you have to do is go to the corporation’s “South Bend Vote Yes” Facebook page.

On the June second ballot, there will be two questions.

First, it will ask voters if they approve a $54 million project to update the safety and security of school buildings.

The second will ask voters if they approve a $20.8 million project for eight years to pay for things like increased teacher salaries.

In total, the corporation is asking for $220 million. The corporation is seeking funds because of cuts in state funding and property taxes.

While some are in favor of this referendum, others claim they don’t want to pay more taxes.

