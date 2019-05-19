South Bend Roller Girls hope to inspire women and girls

It's a league that been around in South Bend for nine years.

But who really are the South Bend Roller Girls?

“It’s a very awesome women's sport,” former South Bend Roller Girl Hanah Tepe said. “You get to see women kicking butt. “

Lace up the skates and strap on the helmets.

It's roller derby season here in South Bend.

“It takes a lot of dedication, a lot of strength, and a lot of athletic ability,” Tepe said.

“It’s totally different from every other sport affiliation,” Helena Gazella “Smash Bandicute” said. “So we have all body types. We have people who have all kinds of different jobs. It's very inclusive .”

The South Bend Roller Girls held their first bout of the season Sunday afternoon.

It’s technically a sporting event but also a place for women empowerment.

“It definitely takes a special type of person to endure it, but there are a lot of strong women here and we're really proud of that,” Gazella said.

Robin Glenn brought her two daughters to the bout.

“One of the reasons that we're here is to show my girls how powerful that they can be,” Glenn said.

Since her youngest, Octavia, was sleeping the majority of the time, she hopes her oldest, Emerson, is inspired by the women.

“She can be a strong woman and she can do anything that she wants,” Glenn said.

The girls’ aunt was happy to support.

“These women are awesome and strong and beautiful,” Shelby Steinman said “They're just doing it and being awesome. If I can be there to support them, then hell yeah!”

Being a part of the South Bend Roller Girls has also inspired the team's co-captain.

“It’s taught me leadership skill,” Gazella said. “I use that in work and in every day. It's given me confidence and made me love my body.”

It’s a growing sport in South Bend with no signs of slowing down.

“We’re going to keep it going as long as possible,” Tepe said. “So come out and be a part of it and support women.”

The South Bend Roller Girls next bout will be July 13.

For more information you can go to their website.

