The Residence Inn on Niles Avenue in South Bend is reportedly under new ownership.

Workers were told Thursday night that the hotel was closing and that they would not be paid Friday. Meanwhile, guests were told they needed to be out by 11 a.m. Friday.

16 News Now went to the hotel and spoke with its general manager, who said the hotel would not be closing.

A hotel employee said the general manager told workers they are working with the new owners to get their paychecks.