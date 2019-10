The South Bend Regional Chamber is hosting the Momentum Business Expo 2.0 at the Century Center later this month.

Friday afternoon on 16 News Now, Zach Horner was joined by the President and CEO of the Regional Chamber, Jeff Rea, to talk more about what to expect.

The Expo will take place Tuesday, October 29th from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Century Center in downtown South Bend.

To learn more information and to reserve a spot, you can visit the Chamber's website.