UPDATE: Man arrested after 25-year-old victim suffers gunshot wound to face

South Bend Police arrested a 25-year-old man after a shooting early Saturday morning near Linden and Brookfield.

Denzel Givens faces charges of felon in possession of a firearm and resisting law enforcement.

Around 12:05 a.m., officers heard gunfire while on patrol. They then saw two vehicles exchanging gunfire heading west on Orange Street. A pursuit of one the vehicles began and ended in the 500 block of Studebaker.

Givens was arrested after a brief foot pursuit.

Around 12:15 a.m., officers responded to the hospital for a 25-year-old male victim with a wound to his cheek. His injury is described as non-life threatening.

Both of these incidents remain under investigation. This will include looking for any connections between the shooting and the shots fired.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Bend Police at 574-235-9201 or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

Stay with 16 News Now as we continue to follow this developing story.