South Bend Police investigating Sunday morning shooting that injured three people

South Bend Police are investigating a shooting that occurred near the 200 block of S. Meade around 3:40 Sunday morning. Three people were injured.

According to a press release from the South Bend Police Department, officers were called to the area after hearing several shots. Police learned three victims were taken to the hospital.

A 25-year-old man suffered a wound to the right shoulder, a 30-year-old man had a wound to the upper back of the leg, and a 37-year-old man suffered a wound to the torso.

All victims are reported stable with apparent non life- threatening injuries.

Through the initial investigation, officers learned a car with an unknown amount of people inside started shooting.

Additionally, as part of the investigation, detectives identified and arrested two suspects from a shooting that occurred on Thursday at this same location that left two people injured.

Anyone with information on Sunday morning's shooting is asked to call the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201 or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.