South Bend Police investigate two armed robberies

Police in South Bend are investigating two armed robberies that happened within two miles of each other.

The first happened around 10:40 p.m. in front of the Mobil gas station on South Michigan Street near downtown. Two black males with masks entered the store. A third person stayed at the door, according to a news release. One of the suspects pointed a gun and demanded cash.

The second robbery happened around 11:15 p.m. in the 1800 block of W. Prairie Ave in front of Prairie Mini Mart. A male victim said he walked outside of the store when a male followed him and pointed a gun. The suspect took cash and ran away. The suspect is described as a black male, possibly in his late teens to early 20s with black hair. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie.

Police believe the robberies are not related.

They remain under investigation.

