South Bend Police holds recruiting open house

If you ever been curious about becoming a police officer, now is a good chance for you.

On Saturday, the South Bend Police Department held it's first-ever recruiting open house at the South Bend Training Center.

People had a chance to talk with officers, get tips, and go through multiple agility practice tests.

The police department says they want more diversity.

"Our priorities are to get the best of the best," says SBPD Chief Scott Ruszkowski. "We want our police department to mirror our community exactly, so that would mean bumping those numbers obviously to get about 26%. We would love to have that," he says. "We have been close, but we have never been there in the history of this department and we need to make history right now."

So far, more than 80 people have applied during the current hiring process.

You can apply online or in person by visiting the South Bend Police Department.

The deadline to apply is August 12th.