South Bend police host free summer camp for kids, teens

If you're a parent looking for something for your children to do this summer, here's an option: It involves tennis, football, boxing and other fun activities.

The South Bend Police Athletic League , or PAL, is hosting its free summer camp through Aug. 1. It started last week and is open to children and teenagers.

More than 400 youths are already signed up.

"You can make friends and do new sports that you haven't done before," said Emilia Vasoli, 7.

"Besides tennis, you know, always have fun and stuff in different things that you do," said Raelynn Lee, a former PAL student turned coach.

"... Try things new. Just if they want to talk about anything in school, friends, I'm here for that too," the college sophomore added.

The PAL camp is Monday through Friday at John Adams High School. It starts each day at 10 a.m., and all you have to do is show up to participate.

For more information, you can go to the PAL Facebook page or the South Bend Police website.

The program will not run July 4 or 5 but will restart after the Independence Day holiday.

