South Bend Police Dept. help make 12-year-old's birthday unforgettable

While the South Bend Police Department is primarily responsible for putting the bad guys away, they've also taken on the job of putting smiles on peoples faces during isolation.

16 News Now learned how they did just that for one South Bend child on his birthday.

Delton Swiscz didn't expect much company this year for his 12th birthday because of the coronavirus.

That is until the South Bend Police Department stopped by to say happy birthday.

"I'm out of words of how thankful I am that they took the time to come in these uncertain times and actually said happy birthday to me and that really cheered me up," Delton said.

What was going to be a small party with Delton, his mother, father and two pet bearded dragons, ended up being one of the best birthdays in Delton's twelve years.

"We thought it was going to be the worst birthday, and it turned out to be one of the most unforgettable birthday's he's ever had," said Delton's mother Beatrix Patla.

Since the start of the pandemic, officers are helping make birthday's special more than ever before.

One officer says this has always been part of the job.

"Whether it's giving a child a bicycle or showing up at the hospital. These are things that police officers do day in and day out. Obviously during an unprecedented time, we have to find more creative ways to still interact with the community," said South Bend Police Patrolman Joshua Morgan.

Turning what was already a unique birthday into an unforgettable one.

