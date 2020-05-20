South Bend Police Department getting mid-year raise

A special one-time mid-year pay raise is in store for South Bend police officers.

It calls for an increase in the base salary of 2.5%.

In addition, bonus pay offered to city officers who live within the city limits will increase from $400 to $2,500 dollars.

The move is the result of a continuing manpower shortage on the South Bend Police Department.

“A third of our uniformed officers are eligible for retirement at the 20 years plus and we're already short officers,” South Bend Mayor James Mueller said. “We wanted to get ahead of this before, so we were able to continue to recruit and retain our officers.”

The mayor says that the pay adjustments will not require spending above that already budgeted because of the shortage.

The department is now budgeted for 243 officers but has only 225.

