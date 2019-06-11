South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski discusses gun violence

South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski joined Joshua Short on 16 Morning News Tuesday to discuss recent gun violence in the city.

Since June 1, ten people have been shot in South Bend. Four arrests have been made since the beginning of the month. Three of the arrests are related to shootings since June 1, while a four arrest is for a March 31 shooting.

"These (shootings) are not random, and these are started over ridiculous things... things that could be solved by walking away or simply not getting involved in the first place," Ruszkowski said.

Chief Ruszkowski also mentioned the police department's new Shooting Response Team, which was started this year. Ruszkowski said the violence is "going to stop one way or another."

"We need to stop... 103,000 people in South Bend... people that know something, and they do... need to say something," he said. "This has got to stop."