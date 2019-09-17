South Bend Police Chief: 72 school bus stop arm violations this month

South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowksi joined Joshua Short on 16 Morning News Now Tuesday to discuss a series of community meetings hosted by the South Bend Board of Public Safety, criminal-assault shootings in the city and the number of stop arm violations.

When asked about the number of shootings in South Bend, Ruszkowski explained as of Tuesday there have been 79 criminal-assault shootings.

“Anything above zero is unacceptable,” Ruszkowski said.

The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office is currently reviewing 72 stop arm violations from this month in South Bend.

“Once we match that plate number, people are going to be getting tickets in their mailboxes,” Ruskowski said. “Zero tolerance.”

You can watch Joshua’s entire interview with Chief Ruszkowski in the video above.

