The South Bend Police Athletic League is hosting three classes this month for women's self defense.

Saturday morning, Kim Shine was joined by Ken Garcia to talk more about the classes and how you can get involved.

The women's self defense classes are October 15th, 17th and 24th from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm at the Charles Black Center in South Bend.

To learn more, you can visit the Police Athletic League's Facebook page.