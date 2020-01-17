South Bend Pete for America team offering carpools to Iowa

As former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg gears up for the Iowa caucuses next month, South Bend's Pete for America team will be carpooling to Iowa this weekend to support him.

The team will leave from the South Bend field office on Sycamore Street Saturday morning and Sunday morning at 8.

They will knock on doors and talk to voters about Buttigieig's campaign.

You can sign up to join as well by visiting the South Bend carpool to Iowa webpage.

And if you can't make the trip this weekend, you can RSVP for future trips until Caucus Day.

