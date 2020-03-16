South Bend, P-H-M to begin eLearning Tuesday

School districts everywhere are going online to keep students on task as the country attempts to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

On Tuesday, South Bend and Penn-Harris-Madison schools will begin eLearning lessons.

South Bend students spent Monday obtaining eLearning devices and materials. School buses will be parked in certain neighborhoods, creating WiFi hot spots for students who may not have internet access at home. Classes will be canceled for at least two weeks.

P-H-M suspended classes on Friday and allowed elementary students who don't have at-home computer access to borrow their schools' Chromebooks to complete eLearning modules. Middle and high school students already take home their school-issued laptops for normal classwork. Tuesday through Friday will be eLearning days for students, who are not expected to do lessons on Spring Break, April 6-10.

P-H-M officials anticipate in-person instruction to tentatively resume Monday, April 13.