South Bend Museum of Art asking for help locating stolen art

The South Bend Museum of Art is asking for the public's help in finding a piece of stolen art.

This is the work titled Welcome Knives, which is part of the Chris Francis: Modern Bespoke 21st Century Shoe Art exhibit.

The museum says they believe the piece was stolen on Saturday Feb. 15th between 2:00 P.M. and 5:00 P.M.

Now they're reviewing security footage and working with the police to find out when exactly Welcome Knives went missing.

They've also rearranged the exhibit to make sure no more pieces are stolen.

“They were out on pedestals. They were not covered in glass cubes the way they are now. And I find it rather sad that we need to do that. You can still see the objects but it does take away from that firsthand experience of really seeing them instead of seeing them through glass,” said South Bend Museum of Art Director Susan Visser.

Visser says they're not interested in pressing charges as long as the piece is returned safely.

