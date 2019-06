Police are cracking down on curfew violations now that school is out for the summer.

In both South Bend and Mishawaka, young teens are not allowed in a public place without an adult between 1 and 5 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. That is for ages 15 to 17. During the week, the curfew is 11 p.m.

But for children younger than 15, the curfew is 11 p.m. every day.

The Mishawaka Police Department will also have extra officers patrolling the city.