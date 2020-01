The South Bend Medical Foundation urgently needs O+ and O- blood donors.

Their inventory is at a dangerously low level, according to a Wednesday news release.

"This is a national issue, so getting help from our partners around the country is not an option," they say.

Blood donation appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome.

For an appointment, donors can sign up online at GiveBloodNow.com or call 574-234-1157.