South Bend Medical Foundation sees surge in blood donations amid pandemic

Blood banks across the country are in desperate need for donations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The South Bend Medical Foundation is thanking the community for coming out and donating blood since the pandemic started.

Right now, they don’t have any immediate needs, but that can change in the coming weeks.

They also want everyone to know that the St. Joseph County travel restrictions do not apply to donating blood.

“We want to make sure donors know that they can still come out and donate blood,” said Mary Ankrapp, blood donor recruitment supervisor. “This is a necessity that we do need, and so as things get, you know, stricter and stricter, this should be like a hospital that they should be able to still come out and donate blood.”

The South Bend Medical Foundation is also taking steps to prevent any possible spread of COVID-19 inside their buildings.

They’re asking the community set up appointments ahead of time.

This will prevent a large number of people inside the waiting room at one time, and it also spaces out the number of donors so that there isn’t a blood shortage in the coming weeks.

Temperatures are also being taken of all donors and staff who step foot inside the building.

“We always had sanitary precautions, of course,” said Ankrapp. “But we’re taking extra, extra sanitizing. we have spread out the chairs so that we’re abiding by the social distancing”

To make an appointment to donate, call (574) 234-1157 or visit GiveBloodNow.com.

