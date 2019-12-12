South Bend Medical Foundation in need of blood, platelet donations

You can give the gift of life this holiday season by donating blood.

The South Bend Medical Foundation is in need of blood and platelet donations right now.

And while they need all blood types, they're extremely low on O-negative and O-positive blood types.

The cold weather, holidays and illnesses are some of the reasons for low donations this time of year.

"I started and I can't stop,” said long time donor Paul Piller. “It's an easy process, it's fun coming around here. It's convenient and it's a good thing to do for the community."

All through the month of December, the South Bend Medical Foundation is passing out vouchers for a free turkey when you donate.

If you’re interested in donating, call (574) 234-1157 or click here .