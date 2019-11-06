South Bend Mayor-elect James Mueller talks with 16 Morning News Now

After a busy election night, Democrat Mayor-elect James Mueller joined Tricia Sloma on 16 Morning News Now to talk about his win as South Bend’s next mayor.

Mueller won the South Bend Mayoral Race with 9,261 votes, beating Republican Sean Haas who received 5,341 votes.

Mueller discussed public safety and gun violence in South Bend, as well as his campaign.

“It was a hard-fought campaign,” Mueller said. “We took nothing for granted and kept knocking on doors. We’re thrilled with the win.”

Mueller also discussed the importance of keeping the momentum going in South Bend.

