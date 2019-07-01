South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg raises $28.4M in second quarter

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg has raised $28.4 million in the second quarter of 2019, his campaign announced Monday morning.

According to an email from Buttigieg's campaign manager, the campaign

had more than 294,000 donors with an average contribution of $47.42. As of Monday morning, Buttigieg's campaign has more than $22.6 million on hand.

The campaign also doubled the number of individual donors from the first to second quarter. The total number of donors is now more than 400,000.

Buttigieg raised $7 million in the first quarter of the year.