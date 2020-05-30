South Bend Mayor James Mueller responds to demonstrations

South Bend Mayor James Mueller has responded to today's demonstrations over racial injustice and the death of George Floyd.

“As demonstrations unfold across the nation and here at home against the injustice of George Floyd's death, it's important for us to remember that the right to protest and express ourselves through free speech are foundations of our democracy," Mueller said. "I hear the anger and empathize with those who face systemic injustice. Our community is understandably in pain and in search of answers. I will continue to push for more information about the death of Eric Logan."

There is currently another peaceful protest in South Bend for George Floyd and Eric Logan.

"Frustration has compounded over time with change moving too slowly, particularly for our communities of color," Muelle said. "Systemic change is not easy. In a democratic society like ours it requires changing hearts and minds. We can't decide what happens in other cities, but we can come together in South Bend and make our city a fairer and more just home for us all. We can listen openly to our neighbors with different experiences and viewpoints and engage each other through the lens of our common humanity. Reforming our public safety systems remains a top priority of my administration. To be successful, this will have to be an inclusive process. Change won't happen overnight, but I'm confident we can overcome whatever challenges we face together.”