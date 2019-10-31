South Bend Marine killed at Pearl Harbor has been accounted for

Marley R. Arthurholtz, a 20-year-old Marine from South Bend who died at Pearl Harbor, has finally been accounted for and will be laid to rest in Michiana.

The Dec. 7, 1941, attack on the battleship USS Oklahoma resulted in the deaths of 429 crewmen, including Arthurholtz.

In October 1949, a military board classified those who could not be identified as non-recoverable.

Arthurholtz's remains were recently identified through DNA and dental analysis.

From the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency:

WASHINGTON - The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced today that Marine Corps Pfc. Marley R. Arthurholtz, 20, of South Bend, Indiana, killed during World War II, was accounted for Sept. 18, 2019.

(This identification was initially published Oct. 1, 2019.)

On Dec. 7, 1941, Arthurholtz was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft. The USS Oklahoma sustained multiple torpedo hits, which caused it to quickly capsize. The attack on the ship resulted in the deaths of 429 crewmen, including Arthurholtz.

From December 1941 to June 1944, Navy personnel recovered the remains of the deceased crew, which were subsequently interred in the Halawa and Nu'uanu Cemeteries.

In September 1947, tasked with recovering and identifying fallen U.S. personnel in the Pacific Theater, members of the American Graves Registration Service (AGRS) disinterred the remains of U.S. casualties from the two cemeteries and transferred them to the Central Identification Laboratory at Schofield Barracks. The laboratory staff was only able to confirm the identifications of 35 men from the USS Oklahoma at that time. The AGRS subsequently buried the unidentified remains in 46 plots at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu. In October 1949, a military board classified those who could not be identified as non-recoverable, including Arthurholtz.

Between June and November 2015, DPAA personnel exhumed the USS Oklahoma Unknowns from the Punchbowl for analysis.

To identify Arthurholtz's remains, scientists from DPAA used dental and anthropological analysis. Additionally, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA), Y-chromosome DNA (Y-STR), and autosomal DNA (auSTR) analysis.

DPAA is grateful to the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Department of the Navy for their partnership in this mission.

Of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II, more than 400,000 died during the war. Currently there are 72,648 still unaccounted for from World War II with approximately 30,000 assessed as possibly recoverable. Arthurholtz's name is recorded in the Courts of the Missing at the Punchbowl, along with the others who are missing from WWII. A rosette will

be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

For family information, contact the Marine Corps Service Casualty office at (800) 847-1597.

Arthurholtz will be buried Nov. 30, 2019, in Granger, Indiana.

For additional information on the Defense Department's mission to account for Americans who went missing while serving our country, visit the DPAA website at www.dpaa.mil, find us on social media at www.facebook.com/dodpaa or call (703) 699-1420/1169.

