South Bend Lyric Opera performs 'Rigoletto'

The South Bend Lyric Opera presented a famously dark tale of power and sacrifice.

“Rigoletto” is about a cursed father’s efforts to protect his beloved daughter from the faithless, but charming man whom she loves. The opera, which premiered more than 160 years ago, is set in the Roaring Twenties, but touches on modern issues of privilege and influence.

The show’s artistic director touched on the growing art scene in South Bend. “It’s a good time for people in South Bend,” says Emanuel-Cristian Caraman. “I think we have a lot of art, a lot of culture. And we hope that it’s going to grow, and it’s going to get better and bigger.”