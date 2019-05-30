South Bend International Airport sees passenger numbers grow

South Bend International Airport is serving a growing number of passengers.

More than 193,000 passengers flew in and out of the airport during the first quarter of 2019, according to a new release, marking the most passengers the airport has seen since 2001 and representing a 23 percent increase compared to last year.

Airport officials credit the growth largely to Project Propel, which encourages companies to invest in the regional economy by adopting a fly-local policy that favors the Michiana region over Chicagoland.

