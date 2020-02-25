South Bend HS student's screenplay wins statewide competition

A student at Adams High School in South Bend got a very special surprise Tuesday.

Sam Villagra-Stanton was told via surprise video call that his screenplay has been selected as the winner of a statewide competition by Pigasus Pictures, a production company from Bloomington, Indiana.

"I was kind of nervous because we were about to present for Spanish and talk about different artists, and the last thing I expected was to be called up by name and start a video chat with the people from Pigasus [Pictures]," Villagra-Stanton said.

In the coming months, a professional film crew will help Villagra-Stanton produce and shoot his selected screenplay, and the plan is to have it shot at John Adams with local students.

The short film will then be entered in film festivals nationwide.

The producers from Pigasus Pictures are known for their work on the film "The Good Catholic" starring Danny Glover.

