South Bend Firefighter on unpaid leave after DUI arrest

A South Bend firefighter is now on unpaid leave after he was arrested back in late July for DUI.

That's according to the South Bend Tribune.

Daniel "Joe" Dobski was charged back on July 20 for Driving a Vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle with an alcohol level of .15 or more, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

Dobski was reportedly driving on South Bend Avenue and was seen crossing the center line while going 25 mph in a 40 mph zone.

On Wednesday, the South Bend Board of Public Safety accepted the Fire Chief's letter of recommending Dobski to be put on unpaid leave until the resolution of his case.

A hearing for Dobski is scheduled for September 4.