South Bend Fire implements new protocols amid coronavirus pandemic

While many are working from home during the coronavirus pandemic, first responders are out every day, putting their lives on the line to serve others.

So how are they protecting themselves from the coronavirus?

Right now, the South Bend Fire Department has suspended all hands-on training in order to avoid close contact with each other.

And dispatchers are screening 911 calls by asking a series of questions about a person’s symptoms.

If the caller has any coronavirus symptoms, the fire department is alerted immediately.

“If we have that triggered response, we'll try to get the resident or the patient to come outside of the house,” said SBFD Captain Gerard Ellis. “And we will have one firefighter there in full gear, you know gloves, a gown, mask [and] goggles that will meet the patient, get the patient into the back of the ambulance.”

While the South Bend Fire is always vigilant about protective gear and cleaning the fire stations, Ellis says they’re being even more vigilant right now in order to protect themselves and their families from the pandemic.