South Bend Fire Department donates used gear to Guatemalan communities

The South Bend Fire Department works hard to protect our community each and every day, but they also hope to serve people beyond Michiana.

The fire department donated used gear to 11 communities in Guatemala after they experienced a deadly volcanic eruption last year.

"After the volcanic eruption, a lot of those doing search-and-rescue operations were in short-sleeve shirts and jeans," South Bend Fire Chief Steve Cox said. "Nothing more than a surgical mask on their face."

The South Bend Fire Department decided to do something to help.

"Every 10 years, the department has to change its gear," Cox said. "NFPA has a standard that firefighter turnout gear is expired after 10 years."

A local connection helped the SBFD connect with locals in Guatemala. The department donated 135 sets of gear to 11 different fire departments made up of volunteers. Some of those volunteers drove up to 10 hours to receive the gear, because it is that needed in their communities.

Some might wonder why the gear isn't staying here in the U.S., but Cox said that is not an option because of new standards set by the National Fire Protection Association.

"There are departments that need resources," Cox said. "Questions have been asked of us in the past, why not donate the gear to them? The NFPA standards and recommendations that affect us and those departments as well."

Cox says it's rewarding to see their donation make a true difference.

"It's terrific that we have the chance to impact somebody who didn't have the resources that we have," Cox said. "To have the outcome of that gear be in the hands of someone it will truly benefit."

