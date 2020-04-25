South Bend Farmer's Market offering curbside pickup

The coronavirus pandemic is forcing many businesses to close their doors - but not the South Bend Farmer's Market.

Many of their vendors fall under the 'grocery' category and are deemed an essential business. Unfortunately, they had to close the cafe along with booths for non-essential vendors.

People are invited to walk around the market as normal. But for anyone feeling cautious about entering the building, the market is also offering curbside pickup, a service that has been a hit for many vendors.

"People can come right up to our parking space. They can text me personally when they arrive, and then I carry all their items right out to their car for them. That's been a really good way of keeping business up-ticking in these circumstances," remarked Dayla Moore, with Lemler Valley Farms.

The South Bend Farmer's Market is open from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

