South Bend Farmer's Market goods changing with the seasons

While many people are getting ready to change their calendars to 2020, the South Bend farmers market is changing with the seasons too.

There's still fresh produce available for those healthy New Year’s resolutions, but the building is also filled with crafts, clothes, and creations to help get you through the winter.

Dayla Moore owns Pedals and Pails here, and she says the farmer's market isn't just a great place for consumers, but also a great place to run her business.

“There's probably at least 50-100 other small business owners here inside the market, that all are providing for their families on a weekly basis. These are our paychecks. When you come here and shop from us, we take that money, we turn it around, and we put it back into the community as well. It's just a great way to support our community and to offer you something, and then you can come along and help support our business as well,” Moore said.

The South Bend Farmer's Market is open from 7:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

