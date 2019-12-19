South Bend Farmers Market Cafe's Chef Nate shares holiday favorites

Christmas is less than a week away, and many are still planning their holiday menu.

Executive Chef Nate Walenga at the South Bend Farmers Market Cafe shared some of his holiday favorites Thursday on 16 Morning News Now.

"When you get together as a family and you sit down and eat, you're doing one of the things that shows how much you love each other when you cook for each other,” Chef Nate said. “That's what Christmas day is all about."

The South Bend Farmers Market Cafe also does catering for the holidays.

Below are the recipes to a few of Chef Nate’s favorite holiday dishes.

Chef Nate’s Carrot and Parsnip Gratin

Ingredients:

3 larger carrots, washed (Hetler Farms)

3 large parsnips, washed (Hetler Farms)

12 slices of swiss cheese (Hiatt’s Poultry)

1 tsp dried marjoram (Delo’s Sweet Café)

1 tsp dried thyme (Delo’s Café)

1 tsp dried oregano (Delo’s Café)

1 tsp tarragon (Delo’s Café)

3 tsp kosher salt

2 tsp Ground pepper

1 cup heavy cream (Chrystal Springs Creamery)

Softened butter to butter the inside of the loaf pan

Method:

Combine all the herbs and spices. Slice the carrots and parsnips very thin 1/8 to ¼ inch thick. In alternating layers place a layer of parsnips then a layer of carrots. Season lightly between each layer. Now place a layer of cheese over the carrot layer. Continue this layering and seasoning until the pan is full. You should probably have 3-layer sets. Place a layer of cheese on top of everything else. After everything is layered pour in the heavy cream, you should have just enough cream to come 2/3 of the way up the pan. Season the top cheese layer. Place a piece of parchment or wax paper over the top layer. Cover the pan in foil. Bake at 350 for 15 minutes then remove foil and paper place back in oven and cook 10 more minutes until golden brown. Remove from oven and let rest for a few minutes so everything can firm up. Slice and serve.

Chef Nate’s Prime Rib Recipe

Ingredients:

4-5# Beef Rib Roast (bone tied on is best)

5-6 Cloves Finely Chopped Garlic

4 TBL Cracked Black Pepper

5 TBL Kosher Salt

2 TBL Granulated Onion

Method:

Pull Roast out of Refrigerator for at least 2 Hours so that it comes to room temperature

Preheat oven to 425 degrees

Rub the Roast with the seasoning mix, Let rest 30 more minutes

Place roast uncovered fat side up in oven for 20 minutes.

Lower oven temperature to 350 degrees, Roast in oven for 15-20 minutes per pound till internal temperature reaches 135-140 in the very center of the roast.

Pull Roast out of oven. Remove ¼ cup of pan dripping from the roasting pan. Cover the roaster with foil and allow the Roast to rest for 30 minutes.

Yorkshire Pudding

Ingredients

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

3 eggs

1/2 cup milk

1/4 cup pan drippings from roast prime rib of b

Sift together the flour and salt in a bowl. In another bowl, beat together the eggs and milk until light and foamy. Stir in the dry ingredients just until incorporated. Pour the drippings into a 9-inch pie pan, cast iron skillet, or square baking dish. Put the pan in oven and get the drippings smoking hot. Carefully take the pan out of the oven and pour in the batter. Put the pan back in

Stewed Swiss Chard and Kale Dinner

Ingredients:

2 Bunches of Rainbow Swiss Chard (Wolf’s Road Perennials)

2 bunches of Kale (Lacinato is my favorite) (Hetler Farms)

Clove of Garlic, roasted, and chopped (Hetler Farms)

1 pound of bacon, diced (Apple wood from Rochester Meat & Deli)

1/4 pound of butter (Hiatt’s Garden Farms)

Fresh Cow’s Milk Cheese (Oh Mamma’s)

1/3 cup Grated parmesan cheese (Oh Mamma’s)

2 trays of Maitake mushrooms chopped (Hovenkamp’s Produce) if you like mushrooms

1 box of chick pea pasta (cook following box directions, Do Not rinse , and stir after draining)

1 tbl dried rosemary (Delo’s Cafe)

1 tbl dried basil (Delo’s Cafe)

1 tbl dried marjoram (Delo’s Café)

1 tbl garlic salt (Delo’s Café)

1 tbl pecan porcini salt (Margo’s Salts and Crafts)

1 tbl bourbon-hickory cracked peppercorns (Margo’s Salts and Crafts)

Method:

Render the bacon, put raw bacon in freezer for 30 minutes, than pull and dice (pic 1and 2)

Chop the kale and swiss chard, and mix (pic 3 and 4)

Drain the bacon, put half the bacon grease, and half the butter into a pot, melt the butter. Add in the chopped chard, and kale, in 4 layers. Season the layers with ¼ of all the herbs and salt, and garlic per layer.

Over medium high heat stir the kale, and chard mix so that the bacon grease is well distributed. Heat the mixture over medium heat, covered, until the mix sweats down. Remove the lid and cook 5 minutes longer. Add in the bacon and mix well. (pic 5 and 6)

In the skillet you rendered the bacon, add in the rest of the butter and melt over high heat. Once butter is melted add the pasta, stir to coat the pasta in the butter. Season with the pepper, and garlic salt. Mix well and cook till the noodles get a little crispy. Mix in the parmesan. (pic 7)

Put pasta in a bowl, add greens and bacon top, add cow’s milk cheese on top. (pic 8)

Feeds 4

Chef Nate Smashed Red Potatoes

Ingredients:

Always plan ½ pound of uncooked potatoes per person

3 pounds red potatoes washed (Hetler Farms)

2 pounds Yukon gold potatoes washed (Hetler Farms)

½ pound softened butter (Hiatt’s Poultry)

1 cup heavy cream (Chrystal Springs Creamery)

1.5 Tbl spoons granulated garlic (Delo’s Café)

1 Tbl spoon granulated onion (Delo’s Café)

1 Tbl spoon kosher salt

1 Tbl spoon cracked black pepper

Method:

Wash potatoes cut into 6ths. Ensure that all the pieces are about the same size. Place in salted water as you prep them. Place drain potatoes and place in a pot cover with water. Bring potatoes to a boil. Boil for 10-20 minutes until the potatoes slide off a fork. Drain potatoes and place in a large mixing bowl. Add in half the cream, half the butter, and seasoning to potatoes. Using a hand blender bled the potatoes till smooth. If the potatoes are not creamy enough add the remaining cream and butter. Taste and adjust seasoning to taste. Serve

Chef Nate’s Nearly Famous Brussels Sprouts

Ingredients:

2 serving:

Ingredients:

1 heaping pint of Brussels Sprouts (Diesterheft Family Farm)

¼ small diced red onion (Hetler Family Farm)

¼ pound diced Apple Wood Smoked Bacon (Rochester Meat and Deli)

1 clove minced garlic (Sunchoke Farm)

½ tsp ground bourbon hickory smoke salt (Margo’s Salts and Crafts)

¼ tsp kosher salt

¼ cup semi dry white wine (if you would not like the way it tastes to drink it, don’t cook with it pinot blanc, pinot grigio)

1 tbsp salted butter (Hiatt Garden Farms)

Preheat oven to 450 f

Method:

Place the diced bacon in a sauté pan and render till bacon is at your desired doneness. Cut the Brussels Sprouts in half, dice the onions and mince the garlic. Remove bacon and reserve. Add in the diced onions cook on medium high until the onions become translucent. Add in Garlic, Brussels Sprouts, salt, pepper, reserved bacon, and butter. Sautee on high for 5 minutes. Add the white wine to the hot pan to deglaze. As soon as all the flavored bits have lifted off the bottom of the pan toss everything in the pan to mix, and place in pre-heated oven. Cook till the sprouts have started to get golden brown and are al dente. Remove from the oven and serve.