South Bend FOP releases statement on death of George Floyd

The South Bend Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #36 has released a statement regarding the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and ongoing protests across the country.

The statement reads:

"The South Bend FOP and our members want to express our outrage over the death of George Floyd. We have seen the same video as you have and are sickened that anyone, let alone an officer, would do that to a human being. Mr. Floyd’s family deserves justice and we hope the man who committed the crime and the other officers who failed to intervene and stop him are held accountable.

We understand your anger and support your rights to protest this injustice. But we would ask that you consider others in our community by avoiding violence and not damaging or destroying businesses that are already hurting from Covid-19.

Our officers want to protect this community of ours. We want to work with you to make things better."