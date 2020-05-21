South Bend F.O.P. approves proposed raise for city officers

The South Bend FOP has unanimously approved a proposed 2.5% raise for city police officers.

The wage increase which was proposed by Mayor James Mueller is the result of a continuing manpower shortage on the South Bend Police Department.

In addition, bonus pay offered to city officers who live within the city limits will increase from $400 to $2,500.

While the FOP and Board of Public Safety have both unanimously approved the raise, it still has to be approved by the South Bend Common Council.

