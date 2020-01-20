South Bend, Elkhart communities gather to remember MLK

In South Bend, many members of the community showed up downtown for the annual march to honor the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Mayor James Mueller was in attendance and spoke briefly before the march began early Monday afternoon.

The procession started at the County-City Building and made its way to Century Center, where a variety of events to honor King's legacy took place.

Local leaders spoke to the importance of the community coming together for a positive cause.

"Every year, people come together as one, and that's why it's so important to me," Gladys Muhammad said. "From rich, poor, black, white, regardless of which church you belong to, all the people come together. So, it just means a lot to me, and you can feel the love."

Century Center hosted events from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday.

Meanwhile, Elkhart marched its way into the King Day celebration as well. An honorary march began at 9 a.m. at Civic Plaza in downtown Elkhart.

Community members were escorted by police down Main Street through Tolson Park before ending at Community Missionary Baptist Church.

The march was led by Robert Taylor, president of the Indiana Black Expo in Elkhart. He says today is all about continuing what King started.

"It's a dream that Martin Luther King's dream lives on," Taylor said. "It's a march for unity, a march to still let everybody know that we're fighting for injustices. You know, the betterment of the people."

