The South Bend Culture Club held a community event in South Bend on Saturday.

It was called "For the Culture", and it brought crowds to Pinhook Park.

The family-friendly event invited everyone to view all kinds of unique art from local artists throughout Michiana.

The goal of "For the Culture" was to create a space to celebrate local talents, gifts, and people throughout the community.

The event was part of the group's mission to promote positivity in South Bend.