You know warmer weather is on its way when baseball season is in sight.

And it’s an exciting time for baseball fans, because South Bend Cubs tickets go on sale Wednesday at noon.

The first 100 people in line to purchase tickets will get a free hot dog lunch.

South Bend Cubs mascot Stu D. Baker will greet guests in line and sign autographs. And the Midwest League Championship trophy will also be on display for fans.

"There's a lot that goes into it, so when we open up that window and we have our guests, our fans here at the ball park, there's just a different energy,” said Andy Beuster, assistant general manager of ticket sales. “It makes it real, so we're excited to get going."

The box office will be open from noon to 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

You can also purchase your tickets by calling (574) 235-9988 or by clicking here .

Opening night is set for April 9th.

