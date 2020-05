The South Bend Cubs are hosting a special Evening at Four Winds Field next Friday.

As part of this special event, the Miller Lite Tiki Hut and the Landing will be open for guests to socialize at a distance.

You can also enjoy outdoor games like giant jenga and cornhole.

Tickets include "baseball's best tasting hot dog" and a bag of chips.

The event will be limited to 100 people following CDC guidelines.

You can purchase tickets online at the South Bend Cubs’ website.