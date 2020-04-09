South Bend Cubs host video board fundraiser for Kroc Center food pantry

Are you looking for a unique gift for a loved one? If so, the South Bend Cubs has the perfect gift.

They're hosting a video board fundraiser right now.

For a minimum of a $10 donation, you can create a personalized message that will be displayed on the video board at Four Winds Field.

The message will also be posted on the South Bend Cubs' social media pages, and you'll get a digital copy too.

The proceeds raised will go directly to the Kroc Center's food pantry.

"I had heard that they were looking for help to try to raise money for their food pantry, and we just came up with the idea since this was opening week," said South Bend Cubs president Joe Hart. "We decided, hey let's give people the opportunity to put messages on the scoreboard like you would normally do on a game night anyways."

To purchase a personalized video board message, click here .