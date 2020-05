The South Bend Cubs are offering fans the chance to purchase a video board message, with proceeds benefiting charity.

For a minimum $10 donation, you can get a personalized message on the video board at Four Winds Field.

You'll get a digital copy and a select few will be put on The South Bend Cubs social media pages.

The proceeds will go to the 'United Way of St. Joe County.'

Last month, The South Bend Cubs raised over $1,700 for the Kroc Center's Food Pantry.