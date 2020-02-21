South Bend Cubs championship bobblehead unveiled

Friday morning, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee unveiled one for the South Bend Cubs to celebrate the 2019 Midwest League championship.

The bobblehead features South Bend Cubs mascot Stu D. Baker on a championship logo base with the trophy.

The bobbleheads are now available for preorder on the Hall of Fame's online store. They are $45 each and are expected to ship in April.

More from the Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum

South Bend swept the Clinton LumberKings in the best-of-five championship series to win the franchise’s first Midwest League Championship since 2005, and the first as a Chicago Cubs affiliate. The team become only the sixth to finish the Midwest League Postseason, which dates back to 1947, with an undefeated record, winning all seven playoff games. Previous South Bend championships were won by the South Bend White Sox in 1989 and 1993 and the South Bend Silver Hawks in 2005.

Spring Training is currently underway for the Cubs organization in Mesa, Arizona with the first Spring Training game scheduled for Saturday. The South Bend Cubs open the 2020 season with a homestand against the Lake County Captains that begins on Thursday, April 9th when the team looks to defend its Midwest League title.

"Bobbleheads are the perfect way to commemorate a championship season, and this bobblehead is the perfect tribute to an amazing 2019 season,” said Phil Sklar, Co-Founder and CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. “Having spent two summers in South Bend while going to Notre Dame, I know how much South Bend fans love baseball and the South Bend Cubs making it even more exciting to offer this limited edition bobblehead to fans.”

