South Bend Councilman Jake Teshka talks violence, city budget on 16 Morning News Now

Councilman Jake Teshka joined 16 Morning News Now on Monday and spoke with 16 News Now's Joshua Short about several topics concerning South Bend residents, including a violent weekend in the city.

"I know that you get tired of reporting on teenagers being shot and I get tired of commenting on it," Teshka said. He's been passionate and vocal about funding the South Bend Police Dept. and says it has a lot to do with the morale of the department and even recruitment.

"I think one of the solutions to this issue is to better fund our police department," he added.

We are also in the middle of budget season and there's a lot still needed to be decided here at home.

"The police department budget {and} the public safety budget...and then the quality of life, neighborhood issues are always top of mind for this council." Teshka told Josh.

Teshka also talked about a story that's been in the news over the last couple of weeks involving libraries potentially losing funding.

"At this point, the tax council is looking at a possible redistribution of the taxes," Teshka said explaining the impact income tax distributions has on funding both Mishawaka-Penn Harris and St. Joseph County Public Libraries.

"We've heard a lot about that and not so much about the losses to the surrounding townships as well," he said.

You can watch Monday morning's full interview in the video above.