SB Community School Corporation needs your signature for referendum

The South Bend Community School Corporation needs your signature to put a referendum on the ballot.

On Monday night, the board of trustees passed two resolutions.

First, the levy fund, which would help with maintenance; expansion of curriculum and course offerings, which offers more opportunities for career pathways; social-emotional support for students; and an increase in teacher compensation.

The board also passed a resolution for the School Building Basic Renewal Restoration and Safety Project, which would help with interior and exterior renovations, repainting, updating heating and cooling systems, and more secure entries at all schools.

“And we want schools that look good. We want schools that are safe. We want teachers who are paid well. We want programs that are innovative,” Superintendent Dr. Todd Cummings said.

The district needs 500 signatures to put the referendum on the ballot and has two weeks to get them.

“We will send it now to DLG, which will do the ballot questions. We will collect our signatures, and then we are going to keep talking to the public about why we want their support to improve South Bend schools,” Cummings said.

“We’ve been out in the community talking about South Bend schools and what the vision is … listening to our residents, our partners and our stakeholders,” chief financial officer Kareemah Fowler said.

The corporation said it is facing a lot of challenges, which is why it is asking for a referendum.

The corporation also said the referendum is important because it has already lost $67 million in funding and is set to lose another $12 million come 2020.

“The reality is, if this thing doesn't pass, it is going to be bleak for our school system and our students and our community at large,” Fowler said.

If you would like to add your signature to the list, Fowler said you can email her at kfowler@sbcsc.k12.in.us

